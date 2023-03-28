Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.