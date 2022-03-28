Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.