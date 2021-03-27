Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.