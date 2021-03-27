 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

