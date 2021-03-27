Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentl…
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 20…