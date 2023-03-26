Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
