Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT.