Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Wahoo, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

