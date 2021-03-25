Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
