Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

