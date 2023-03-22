Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.