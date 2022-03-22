The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
