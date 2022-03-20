Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.