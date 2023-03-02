Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
