It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.