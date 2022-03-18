Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.