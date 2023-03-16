The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
