Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.