Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
