Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
