It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
