Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
