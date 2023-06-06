Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …