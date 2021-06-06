Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.