Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Jun. 5, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

