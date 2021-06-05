Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.