Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

