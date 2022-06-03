Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We w…
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
For the drive home in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing …