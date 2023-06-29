The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly clou…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Exp…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a …