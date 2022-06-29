The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
