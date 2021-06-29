Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.