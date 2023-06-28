Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly clou…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Exp…