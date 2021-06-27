The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Wahoo folks should be pr…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave …
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…