The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly clou…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…