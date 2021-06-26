Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
