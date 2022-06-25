Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.