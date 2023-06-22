Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61…
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…