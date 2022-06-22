The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds E at…
Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect …
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahe…