Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.