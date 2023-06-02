The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
