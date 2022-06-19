Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.