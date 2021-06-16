Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.