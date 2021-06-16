 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics