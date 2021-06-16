The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
This evening in Wahoo: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperat…
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see t…