Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Wahoo: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperat…
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see t…