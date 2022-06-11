The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
