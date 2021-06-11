The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
