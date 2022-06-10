The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
