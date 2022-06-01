Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
