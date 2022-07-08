Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.