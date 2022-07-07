Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.