The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
