Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.