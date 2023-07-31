Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.