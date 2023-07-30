The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…