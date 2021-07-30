Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.